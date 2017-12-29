Cabell County School Board to Meet

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct its Regular Board Meeting, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 beginning at 5:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington.

At this meeting, the Board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial, and policy issues. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. The meeting is open to the public.