WV Attorney General Morrisey, Louisiana Lead 11 States in Fight Against Sanctuary Cities

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry led a coalition of 11 state attorneys general in the fight against sanctuary cities.

The coalition’s friend-of-the-court brief urges a federal appeals court to overturn a lower court ruling and enforce President Trump’s executive order regarding sanctuary cities. It argues the establishment of sanctuary cities would undermine the President’s immigration enforcement authority, an area where the Constitution gives him and Congress considerable power.

“Sanctuary cities are a matter of public safety,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Law enforcement officials can better protect citizens if they are capable of complying with federal immigration laws rather than having their authority limited by the establishment of sanctuary cities.”

Sanctuary jurisdictions — cities and localities that prohibit or otherwise obstruct cooperation between federal and local officials on immigration enforcement — defy the rule of law and deprive law enforcement of the tools necessary for effective civil and criminal enforcement.

Jurisdictions such as those, especially in states bordering West Virginia, could have a detrimental effect on West Virginia and her citizens. For example, Eastern Panhandle officials have noted an influx of drugs from Baltimore, which has adopted sanctuary policies.

Upholding federal immigration laws, in these instances, will provide law enforcement in West Virginia and other states with additional and necessary tools to identify drug offenders who enter the country unlawfully.

The executive order directs the U.S. Attorney General and the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that sanctuary cities, to the extent permitted by law, may not receive grant dollars from specific federal programs. The order encourages states to comply with existing federal law that promotes voluntary cooperation between federal and state officials.

West Virginia and Louisiana filed the brief with Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.