CRIME: Nine Arrests Made Dec. 29 by Huntington Police

Huntington Police have made nine arrests in a period ranging from Dec. 29 to early morning on Dec. 30. Three of the arrests involved intoxicating substances. One of those on Dec. 30 was for an attempt to commit a misdemeanor.

Arrests for Dec.29 include possession , warrant execution and fugitives from justice.

- Possession of a controlled substance at about 4 p.m. Dec. 30 at an undisclosed location.

- A woman at about 4:15 p.m. on four charges ranging from possession to a fugitive from justice at Minton Street and Doulton Avenue.

- A fugitive from justice at 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of 10th Street

- Warrant execution at about 12:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Sixth Avenue

Among incident responses by HPD were petit larceny and domestic battery at about 12:15 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue; possession of a controlled substance at about 1:35 a.m. Dec. 30 at W. 9th Street and Washington Avenue; and disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Third Avenue.