CRIME: Snowy, Slick, Cold HPD Makes Arrests
Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 08:21 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
A man faces three charges including carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and possession with intent to deliver and a vehicular charge after an arrest at about 3:50 p.m. near 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. A second arrest for possession of a controlled substance occurred at 26th St. and Tenth Avenue at 10:50 a.m. (The arrestee faces charges for DUI and no operators license too.
Other arrests were for attempt to commit a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana and shoplifting.