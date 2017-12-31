CRIME: Snowy, Slick, Cold HPD Makes Arrests

Huntington police officers made six arrests on Dec.30 based on 14 charges. New Year's Eve began early at about 3:15 a.m. with an arrest in the 1500 block of Washington related to an overdose.

At about 9:00 p.m. Dec. 30 a domestic battery in the 700 block of Adams Avenue resulted in apprehension of a fugitive from justice as well as execution of a warrant.