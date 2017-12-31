CRIME: Snowy, Slick, Cold HPD Makes Arrests

  • Printer friendly view
 Sunday, December 31, 2017 - 08:21 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
CRIME: Snowy, Slick, Cold HPD Makes Arrests
File Photo

Huntington police officers made six arrests on Dec.30 based on 14 charges. New Year's Eve began early at about 3:15 a.m. with an arrest in the 1500 block of Washington related to an overdose. 

At about 9:00 p.m. Dec. 30 a domestic battery in the 700 block of Adams Avenue resulted in apprehension of a fugitive from justice as well as execution of a warrant.

A man faces three charges including carrying a concealed dangerous weapon and possession with intent to deliver and a vehicular charge after an arrest at about 3:50 p.m. near 8th Avenue and 22nd Street. A second arrest for possession of a controlled substance occurred at 26th St. and Tenth Avenue at 10:50 a.m. (The arrestee faces charges for DUI and no operators license too.

Other arrests were for attempt to commit a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana and shoplifting.

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus