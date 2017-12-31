All Nude Workouts Offered in NYC

Hanson Fitness will be offering the city's first mixed "nude" fitness work out Jan. 5. The center has numerou celebrity clients, so its a private RSVP pay in advance acceptance policy.

New York City's Time Square ball drop will be icy, but a few days later in Soho , you can take an exercise plunge -- in the nude.

Hanson studio founder Harry Hanson, fitness guru, said in the release, “Our approach makes sure our members get and stay in the absolute best shape, and our new naked personal fitness sessions are no exception. This new development brings with it a range of fitness and health benefits and allows our members to have a little cheeky fun in the process!”

He added that working out nude means --- no dirty, smelly laundry, too.

Looking for new, exciting ways to get #fit in the #NewYear ?



If you'd like to take part in our first, mixed class on Friday 5th January 2018 at our Soho gym, please contact our PR on georgia@joshuawalkerpr.com for more information and to book your place!



RIHANNA’s favourite CELEBRITY TRAINERS HANSON FITNESS – are going to be running naked fitness sessions to celebrate the New Year. These naked personal training sessions are all about creating a ‘new (‘nu-de’) you’, as guests burn the calories whilst nude.



Working out without clothes provides a number of benefits to yur exercise including skin breathing, the release of endorphins due to Vitamin D from sunlight and complete body awareness so you can see if you're cheating on your exercise routines.



The class is designed to be a total body workout that uses your body weight as resistant to work the glute, butt, legs and core – making you look and feel good naked.



Their TRAINERS have expertise in; weight loss, weight gain, total body conditioning, rehabilitation and much more. Whatever your goals may be for your fitness journey, they develop the exercise program for your short term and long term objectives. They will motivate and educate you based on your personal needs and goals.



** DISCLAIMER **

Nude underwear can be worn if desired.