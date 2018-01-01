W.Va. AG Warns Consumers To Carefully Evaluate Weight Loss Options

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned consumers to be cautious when evaluating ways to lose those extra pounds.

Quick-fix solutions are easily available, but may not be the healthiest choice for consumers or the best option for long-term results.

“The beginning of a new year is a popular time for people to make weight loss resolutions,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Consumers must take time and research their options to make sure they lose weight in a healthy, legitimate and financially smart way.”

Consumers should avoid weight loss advertisements for miracle pills or creams, others that guarantee permanent weight loss without lifestyle changes and those that promise results without diet or exercise.

Some weight-loss products, many of which are imported and sold online, have been found to be tainted with ingredients that have serious side effects, such as heart problems and strokes. “Natural” dietary supplements have also been found to contain hidden active ingredients contained in prescription drugs.

For instance, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued approximately 10 public notifications for tainted weight loss products in 2017.

Consumers should also be wary of free trials and closely read terms and conditions for each offer. Some companies use free trials as an opportunity to sign up the consumer for additional products, which the consumer is billed for until cancellation.

The Attorney General also urged consumers to examine the fine print when considering gym memberships. Those looking to join a gym should visit the facility before doing so to see if it’s a good fit. They should carefully read every document before signing to ensure they know what they’re agreeing to and understand all the terms and conditions.

Additionally, businesses primarily involved in the sale of memberships, providing instruction or use of facilities in a program of physical exercise, are required to be registered with the Attorney General’s Office.

Consumers with questions or who believe they have been the victim of a weight loss scam can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at

.