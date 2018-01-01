Heroin(e) Picked by Hollywood Reporter as Oscar Nom; Joins Variety in Prediction

Hollywood Reporter, the second of the big three motion picture trade publications , has projected that Heroin(e), the Netflix documentary short based on Huntington's struggles and three female heroines fighting back, has been picked as an Oscar nominee.

Last week, Variety also projected that Heron(e) which is on a top ten "short list" would make it to the best five which receive Oscar bids.

The Reporter's Awards Columnist Scott Feinberg made the projection Dec. 29. His column explains that his predictions are (in his words) "formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from advance screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and voters)."

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

FRONTRUNNERS

Heroin(e)

Edith+Eddie

Kayayo, The Living Shopping Baskets

116 Cameras

Knife Skills

MAJOR THREATS (Remainder of Shortlist)

Ten Meter Tower

Ram Dass, Going Home

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Traffic Stop

Alone

