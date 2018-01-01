Most read
Heroin(e) Picked by Hollywood Reporter as Oscar Nom; Joins Variety in Prediction
Last week, Variety also projected that Heron(e) which is on a top ten "short list" would make it to the best five which receive Oscar bids.
The Reporter's Awards Columnist Scott Feinberg made the projection Dec. 29. His column explains that his predictions are (in his words) "formulated using a combination of personal impressions (from advance screenings), publicly available information (release dates, genres, talent rosters and teasers/trailers often offer valuable clues), historical considerations (how other films with similar pedigrees have resonated), precursor awards (some groups have historically correlated with the Academy more than others) and consultations with industry insiders (including fellow members of the press, awards strategists, filmmakers and voters)."
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
FRONTRUNNERS
Heroin(e)
Edith+Eddie
Kayayo, The Living Shopping Baskets
116 Cameras
Knife Skills
MAJOR THREATS (Remainder of Shortlist)
Ten Meter Tower
Ram Dass, Going Home
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Traffic Stop
Alone
