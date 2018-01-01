Most read
CRIME: Possession, Firearm Discharge Arrests Made Dec. 31, Jan. 1
HPD charged a man in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue with possession of a controlled substance and intoxication at about 3:25 a.m. Jan. 1.
Their first arrest of 2018 came about 12:18 a.m. when they surrounded and arrested a man in the 100 block of 4th Avenue for discharging a firearm. Once apprehended, he also had an unserved warrant in his name which was executed.
Four arrests on Dec. 31 --- one at 17th Street and Ninth Avenue and three at 22nd and Ninth Avenue --- had controlled substance possession linked to driving under the influence.
Two men face charges after their arrest Dec. 31 near Jefferson Avenue and W. 15th Street at about 1:22 p.m. One is charged with receiving and transferring stolen property and a separate warrant was executed. The second man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Finally, at about 3:17 a.m. an overdose in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue resulted in an arrest.
A stolen vehicle report was taken at 12 noon in the 400 block of W. 10th Street.