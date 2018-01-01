CRIME: Possession, Firearm Discharge Arrests Made Dec. 31, Jan. 1

 Monday, January 1, 2018 - 20:46 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Huntington Police continued their arrests for possession of controlled substances Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, following an earlier arrest for trafficking in marijuana distribution.

HPD charged a man in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue with possession of a controlled substance and intoxication at about 3:25 a.m. Jan. 1.

Their first arrest of 2018 came about 12:18 a.m. when they surrounded and arrested a man in the 100 block of 4th Avenue for discharging a firearm. Once apprehended, he also had an unserved warrant in his name which was executed.

Four arrests on Dec. 31  --- one at 17th Street and  Ninth Avenue and three at 22nd and Ninth Avenue --- had controlled substance possession linked to driving under the influence. 

Two men face charges after their arrest Dec. 31 near Jefferson Avenue and W. 15th Street at about 1:22 p.m.  One is charged with receiving and transferring stolen property and a separate warrant was executed. The second man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

Finally, at about 3:17 a.m. an overdose in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue resulted in an arrest. 

A stolen vehicle report was taken at 12 noon in the 400 block of W. 10th Street.

 

