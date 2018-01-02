HMA NXTGEN Online Fundraising Team Continues to Grow with Most Successful Year Yet

The Huntington Museum of Art would like to recognize a committee of dedicated individuals who have been helping HMA build a new base of support in the Tri-State community for five years now.

The Next Generation, or NXTGEN, Committee is a subcommittee of the Huntington Museum of Art's Open Door Membership Campaign, which raises funds each year for general operating. The goal for the 2018 Open Door Membership Campaign is $335,000.

The NXTGEN Committee focuses on growing the younger demographic of new members from July through September, which are the first three months of HMA's fiscal year. The goal is to reach out to people in the community who are 40 years old or younger using the crowdfunding site CrowdRise.

The Open Door Membership Campaign and all its Subcommittees, including the NXTGEN online campaign, are coordinated by HMA Development Officer Tess Moore and overseen by HMA Development Director Carol Bailey. Many of the current committee members have participated in the NXTGEN online campaign over the past five years. This year’s team members were: Eric Anderson (Chair), Aaron Arnold, Michael Chirico, Justin Minsker, Jessica Pressman, Phoebe Randolph, Rob Durst, Tommy Warf, Adam Reynolds, Kristy Browning and Lexi Browning. Eric Anderson, 37, lawyer at Eric B. Anderson, PLLC, was last year’s winner in bringing in the most individual memberships and this year’s chairman of the committee.

This year's NXTGEN Online Campaign generated 107 memberships and $4,717. Of those 107 memberships, 56 are new members. The other 51 memberships captured were individuals who have given through this campaign in the past and continue to support the NXTGEN mission by renewing their memberships.

“We are very grateful to the NXTGEN Committee, and truly appreciate their efforts to grow membership here at HMA,” said Development Director Carol Bailey. “The Museum is widely seen as a jewel of our region, and it’s so encouraging to see this generation step into the role of actively supporting this wonderful community asset.”

The committee member bringing in the most individual memberships through their CrowdRise page received a $100 gift card donated by Rocco’s. Competition was neck and neck this year between Michael Chirico and Jessica Pressman, and the winner was Michael Chirico, with 43 memberships and $1,555. This is Michael Chirico’s second time winning the friendly competition by growing membership through this campaign.

Michael Chirico, 32, Deputy Chief of Staff for the office of Congressman Evan H. Jenkins, said he is honored to serve on the NXTGEN Committee.

“Our efforts were able to bring in new members as well as new energy and ideas to our top-notch Museum,” Chirico said. “I spoke with many people who thought the $25 membership fee was quite a bargain and have already used it. The Museum has something for everyone. I bike up to the Museum weekly and it provides a great climb and a space to reflect along the nature trails. The Art Auction also made affordable pieces available here at home, saving art lovers from having to travel to other cities to shop. We need to embrace Appalachia and its place in the artistic community. I think the next generation of supporters are looking for a place that displays pieces from our region and our Museum does just that.”

Anyone interested in becoming a part of the NXTGEN team and the effort to bring in new, younger members for the Huntington Museum of Art should contact Development Officer Tess Moore at (304) 529-2701, Ext. 327.

HMA is fully accessible.