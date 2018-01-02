Huntington Museum of Art accepting class registrations

ADULT CLASSES

CLAY

Beginning Surface Decoration

Sundays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18 (6 sessions)

2-4 p.m.

Studio 5

Teaching Artist: Melissa Yungbluth

Members $165; Non-members $190

This class will touch on several different decorative techniques, modern and historical. We will go over processes such as mishima, sgrafitto, majolica, stamping and slip-trailing, as well as work with mediums such as underglazes, decals and appropriate glazes for specific applications. We will also go over the tools that are used to make these processes successful and discuss firing methods and how those affect surfaces as well. The forms will be simple, but the surfaces will be complex!

Open Studio

Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m., Feb. 7-March 28, April 11-May 30, monitor, Kathleen Kneafsey

Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Feb 8 – May 31, monitor, George Lanham

Studios 4 & 5

$10 per evening

Take a break at the end of your hectic day and make some art! Open Studio welcomes artists to work on their own, utilizing the museum’s facilities, equipment and open studio space. Enjoy making art with fellow artists in a creative setting. Clay is $10/25 lbs.

Wheel Throwing and Hand Building

Mondays, Feb. 5-March 26 (8 sessions)

6-8 p.m.

Studio 4 & 5

Teaching Artist: Kathleen Kneafsey

$180 Members; $205 Non-members

If you have never touched clay, or love it so much that you can’t get enough of it, then this is the class for you. All levels are welcome, as participants will have the chance to explore a wide variety of methods used to create both functional as well as sculptural ceramic pieces. New techniques will be demonstrated each session to introduce and improve skills through the use of the potter’s wheel, extruder, slab roller and various hand building methods. Surface decoration and glazing techniques will also be explored with the use of colored slips and glazes. Students will complete their work by experiencing various firing methods, utilizing the electric kilns as well as the gas kiln. First 25 lbs of clay is included in class price. Additional clay is $10/25 lbs.

Kiln Firing and Glaze Mixing 101

Monday, April 23

6-8 p.m.

Studio 4

Teaching Artist: Kathleen Kneafsey

$15

This one-night session is perfect for the person who wants to have a home studio and know how to manage kilns and glazes. Participants will learn how to load, operate, and maintain an electric kiln. The session will also include how to measure, mix, and order materials to have your own palette of glazes.

Wheel Throwing

Wednesdays, April 11-May 30 (8 sessions)

6-8 p.m.

Studio 4

Teaching Artist: Kathleen Kneafsey

$180 Members; $205 Non-members

Ideal for the wheel enthusiast, this class will concentrate solely on forms made on the potter’s wheel. Various forms will be demonstrated, from mugs and bowls, to teapot spouts and lids.

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire!

Raku, Smoke, Horsehair Techniques

Mondays, July 9 – 30 (4 sessions)

6-8 p.m.

Studio 4

Teaching Artist: Kathleen Kneafsey

$120 Members; $145 Non-members

This class will exclusively explore three different alternative firing methods – raku, smoke and horsehair. Students will make work using various clay bodies, culminating in the three different firing experiences.

PAINTING

Painting with Oil Pastels

Saturdays, Feb. 24 – March 31 (6 sessions)

10:30 a.m. -noon

Studio 2

Teaching Artist: Suzie Siders Cole

Members $120; Non-members $145

This class will focus on achieving space and depth in an oil pastel landscape. Participants will address the issues of layering pastels to make new hues, adjusting color values and decreasing the intensity of colors to create the realistic colors of nature. Through close observation of atmospheric perspective, participants will produce a realistic landscape that will appear to go on for miles. Color landscape prints will be provided or participants may bring their own 8 x 10 color landscape print.

Basic Watercolor

Tuesdays, April 3- May 29 (9 sessions)

10:30 a.m. -1 p.m.

Studio 2

Teaching Artist: Lisa Walden

$190 Members; $215 Non-members

In this class you will learn simple and basic techniques that will open your eyes to the magic of watercolor painting. Experimentation and practice will yield amazing and exciting results as your images emerge on paper. A supply list will be provided at the first class. Just bring yourself and eager anticipation.

Advanced Watercolor

Wednesdays, April 4- May 30 (9 sessions)

10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Studio 2

Teaching Artist: Lisa Walden

$195 Members; $220 Non-members

Advanced watercolorists will have the opportunity to work in a creative environment with fellow artists. What a great opportunity to share ideas, and explore new and innovative techniques.

Evening Painting

Thursdays, April 5 – May 31 (9 sessions)

7-9:30 p.m.

Studio 2

Teaching Artist: Lisa Walden

$190 Members; $215 Non-members

Need to be surrounded by creativity in a studio setting? This evening painting class is just what you need. This class is open for all skill levels, using oil paint or watercolor. This class is scheduled in the evenings for the busy professional or stay at home parent who needs an evening to be creative. During this class you will learn basic brushwork and color mixing while having the opportunity to explore and share techniques with fellow participants.

DRAWING

Drawing Basics

Saturdays, April 7- May 5 (5 sessions)

10:30 a.m.-noon

Studio 3

Teaching Artist: Katherine Cox

Members $100; Non-members $125

During this drawing class, participants will gain experience in pencil, charcoal and conte crayon while learning the basics of drawing. Working from life primarily, participants will explore line, shape, contrast, volume and shading from several different still life set-ups. Through close observation, participants will learn how to see and how to draw and can expect to come away from this class with the basic skills for drawing.

Figure Drawing

Every 4th Tuesday, January-May

6-8:30 p.m.

Studio 1

$10 per session, model fee included.

Throughout history artists have drawn from a model. This practice not only builds valuable eye/hand coordination, but helps to hone skills in observation. Line, shadow, form, shape, tone, balance – it’s all there in the human figure. Join fellow artists for an evening in the studio drawing from life. There is no need to register for this drop-in class. Just show up and enjoy drawing with other artists. There will be a monitor on hand to guide the class. Bring your own materials: pencil, charcoal, pastels, paper.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Basic Photographic Techniques (18 years or older)

Tuesdays, March 20 – April 24 (6 sessions)

6-8 p.m.

Studio 3

Teaching Artist: Larry Rees

$100 Members; $125 Non-members

This intensive workshop will cover a broad range of valuable information for photographers: how to use your equipment, composition/lighting/presentation and traditional darkroom/digital darkroom/macro photo. Also included will be brief lectures and off-site field trips. Participants can use either 35mm or digital cameras.

Intermediate/Advanced Photographic Techniques (18 years or older)

Wednesdays, March 21- April 25 (6 sessions)

6-8 pm

Studio 3

Teaching Artist: Larry Rees

$100 Members; $125 Non-members

This class will be full of valuable learning. A quick review of camera operations and camera controls will enable participants to explore the use of filters for color and black & white – including how to make filters. Working with and without shadows and reflections will be explored, as well as use of studio lighting and posing techniques. And, of course, being able to see and get the photo you want!

CLASSES FOR KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS



Creativity with Clay (for middle school and high school)

Sundays, Feb. 4-25 (4 sessions)

2-4 p.m.

Studio 4

Teaching Artist: Kathleen Kneafsey

$75 Members; $95 Non-members

What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than elbow-deep in clay? Students will learn all the methods of hand building, as well as how to throw on the potter’s wheel. Throughout this 4-session class there will be unlimited opportunities for building skills in clay and self-expression through making and decorating your unique creations. All materials included in price.

Cabell Wayne Association for the Blind Pottery Class

Mondays, April 30-May 21 (4 sessions)

6-8 p.m.

Studio 4

Saturday KidsArt

Every Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Studio 1

Teaching Artists: Kaitlin Donnally, Emma Lyles

Saturday KidsArt is a spectacular and fun-filled two-hour program that provides an afternoon of exploration, enrichment and experimentation in the arts to children in grades K–5. The program is free thanks to generous sponsorship from Cabell Huntington Hospital. Pre-registration is not required.

The Huntington Museum of Art is fully accessible.