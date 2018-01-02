CRIME: New Year's Day Huntington Arrests Possession and Warrant Executions

 Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 09:16 Edited from Multiple Sources

Aside from driving under the influence charges, Huntington Police had a relatively quiet New Year's Day, according to a report printed about 8 a.m. Jan. 2. 

HPD arrested a man for possession of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue at about 3:25 am. Jan. 1. The subject was also intoxicated.

Two new arrest warrants were executed. One in the 600 block of 8th Street and another in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue. . 

