Most read
Huntington Warns of Phone Warrant Scam
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 22:32 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The Huntington Police Department does not have a Civil Service Department, nor does it have an officer with the last name of McCray. If you receive this phone call, please report the number and any other pertinent information to the Police Department's anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.