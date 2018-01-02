Huntington Warns of Phone Warrant Scam

The City of Huntington has obtained information from citizens about receiving phone calls from a Lt. McCray of the Huntington Police Department's Civil Service Department. The call alleges that the recipient has a warrant out for their arrest and is being summoned to court. This is a scam.

The Huntington Police Department does not have a Civil Service Department, nor does it have an officer with the last name of McCray. If you receive this phone call, please report the number and any other pertinent information to the Police Department's anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.