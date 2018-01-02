Randy Moss Considered "Sure Thing" As NFL Hall of Fame Nominees Narrowed

 Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 22:59 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

Former Marshall University stand out football receiver Randy Moss has made thie final cut for nomination into the NFL Hall of Fame. The list was announced Tuesday, Jan. 2. The Rand, WV native started his career at Dupont High School, became a favorite wide receiver for Marshall's Chad Pennington, and, was then drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL draft.

This is his first year of eligibility for Hall of Fame voting. 

Here's the entire list:

  1. Ray Lewis -- linebacker for the Ravens
  2. Brian Urlacher -- linebacker for the Bears
  3. Edgerrin James -- running back for the ColtsCardinals, and Seahawks
  4. Randy Moss -- wide receiver for the VikingsRaiders, Patriots, Titans, and 49ers
  5. Terrell Owens -- wide receiver for the 49ers, EaglesCowboysBills, and Bengals
  6. Isaac Bruce -- wide receiver for the Rams and 49ers
  7. John Lynch -- safety for the Buccaneers and Broncos
  8. Brian Dawkins -- defensive back for the Eagles and Broncos
  9. Ty Law -- defensive back for the PatriotsJetsChiefs, and Broncos 
  10. Everson Walls -- defensive back for the Cowboys, Giants, and Browns
  11. Tony Boselli -- tackle for the Jaguars
  12. Joe Jacoby -- tackle and guard for the Redskins
  13. Steve Hutchinson -- guard for the Seahawks, Vikings, and Titans
  14. Alan Faneca -- guard and tackle for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals
  15. Kevin Mawae -- center and guard for the Seahawks, Jets, and Titans

The list grows to 18 when you include: 

 
  1. Bobby Beathard (contributor finalist)
  2. Robert Brazile (seniors committee finalist)
  3. Jerry Kramer (seniors committee finalist)
