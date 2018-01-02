Most read
- Marshall Coach Holliday Tweets "Thoughts and Prayers" to Paralyzed Player Hit by Stray Shot at New Year's Eve Party
- Charleston man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for fentanyl crime
- WV Supreme Court will Decide Hospital Merger Case
- CRIME: Snowy, Slick, Cold HPD Makes Arrests
- CRIME: New Year's Day Huntington Arrests Possession and Warrant Executions
- HMA NXTGEN Online Fundraising Team Continues to Grow with Most Successful Year Yet
- CRIME: Possession, Firearm Discharge Arrests Made Dec. 31, Jan. 1
- Marshall Alum Bundles Up with Friends Celebrates at Times Square Ball Drop IMAGES
- All Nude Workouts Offered in NYC
- Former Fox Anchor Gretchen Carlson Takes Helm of Miss America
Randy Moss Considered "Sure Thing" As NFL Hall of Fame Nominees Narrowed
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 22:59 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
This is his first year of eligibility for Hall of Fame voting.
Here's the entire list:
- Ray Lewis -- linebacker for the Ravens
- Brian Urlacher -- linebacker for the Bears
- Edgerrin James -- running back for the Colts, Cardinals, and Seahawks
- Randy Moss -- wide receiver for the Vikings, Raiders, Patriots, Titans, and 49ers
- Terrell Owens -- wide receiver for the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills, and Bengals
- Isaac Bruce -- wide receiver for the Rams and 49ers
- John Lynch -- safety for the Buccaneers and Broncos
- Brian Dawkins -- defensive back for the Eagles and Broncos
- Ty Law -- defensive back for the Patriots, Jets, Chiefs, and Broncos
- Everson Walls -- defensive back for the Cowboys, Giants, and Browns
- Tony Boselli -- tackle for the Jaguars
- Joe Jacoby -- tackle and guard for the Redskins
- Steve Hutchinson -- guard for the Seahawks, Vikings, and Titans
- Alan Faneca -- guard and tackle for the Steelers, Jets, and Cardinals
- Kevin Mawae -- center and guard for the Seahawks, Jets, and Titans
The list grows to 18 when you include:
- Bobby Beathard (contributor finalist)
- Robert Brazile (seniors committee finalist)
- Jerry Kramer (seniors committee finalist)