Cabell Students Return Jan. 8; Closing Codes Reminders

Although it's cold outside, Cabell County students still have the week off as part of the Christmas break. They return Monday, Jan. 8.

CODE GREEN

STUDENTS report on a TWO (2) HOUR DELAY

Teachers, Aides, Cooks report on a ONE(1) HOUR DELAY

Transportation Department, Building Administrators & School Secretaries, Custodians, Maintenance Department, and Central Office Staff report at REGULAR TIME

CODE RED – STUDENTS DO NOT REPORT

The following employees REPORT to work. (Reporting times indicated in parentheses)

ALL 261 Day Administrators* (2 Hour Delay)

ALL Building Principals* (2 Hour Delay)

ALL Maintenance Workers* (Regular Time)

ALL Bus Mechanics* (Regular Time)

ALL Head Custodians* (7:00 a.m.)

The following employees report ONLY following the SIXTH (6th)Code Red Day

261 Day Secretaries, Accountants, Auditors** (2 Hour Delay)

240 Day Employees** (Custodians 7:00 a.m. All others 2 Hour Delay)

Employees NOT on the list WILL NOT report on ANY Code Red Day. However, if we utilize all Six OSE Days, employees who have a contract in excess of 200 Days will have their ending date extended by one day for each Code Red Day utilized BEYOND the six allocated days. For example if we ended up using 2 of the 18 days allocated for students and 200 day employees from June 6-30, 2016, your LAST DAY would be extended two days and so on for the maximum of 18 days. These days are required to complete the duration of your contract in excess of 200 days. Following each day we go beyond the six scheduled OSE days, you will receive an updated work schedule with your revised last day of work.

*These employees are entitled to an OSE Recoupment Day for each Code Red Day worked, up to a maximum of Six (6) OSE Days. OSE Recoupment Days (if any) must be utilized prior to June 30, 2016, and may not be utilized on a day that requires the hiring of a substitute to cover the absence.

**If circumstances dictate, the supervisor may call these employees to work during any of the first six CODE RED days. If these employees are asked to report and they work that day, they will be eligible for an OSE Recoupment Day for any day they are brought in to work.

CODE BLUE

SCHOOL SYSTEM CLOSED

SPECIAL NOTE: To be eligible for an OSE Recoupment Day, employee MUST be present on the CODE RED day. You CANNOT take a Personal Day, Sick Day, Emergency Day, or Vacation Day on that day, and later receive an OSE Recoupment Day.

Additionally, since the system is CLOSED on a Code Blue Day, and nobody works, you are NOT eligible for an OSE Recoupment Day for that day.