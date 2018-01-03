Auditions Dominate Local Theater Scene

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" (Musical)

Charleston Light Opera Guild

Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 and Feb 2-3

Matinees Sun, Jan 28 and Feb 4

Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre

411 Tennessee Ave, Charleston

Tickets TBA

charlestonlightoperaguild.org

"Nightfall With Edgar Allan Poe" (Play)

Kanawha Players Theatre

Fri-Sat Jan 19-20 / 26-27 at 7:30pm

La Belle Theatre

311 D St, South Charleston, WV

Tickets TBA

"1984" (Play)

The Paramount Players

Fri-Sat Feb 2-3 at 7:30pm

Paramount Arts Center

1300 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

$20 Adults / $15 Students + fees

606.324.0007

paramountartscenter.com

AUDITIONS

ANNIE JR

Auditions for Annie Jr in American Sign Language and English are this Saturday, January 6th from 10am-2pm at Huntington High School!

This production will be performed in both ASL and English with two casts- one on stage signing and the other off stage voicing the characters! Kids of all ages and hearing statuses can audition with ASL and/or singing, meaning there are parts for everyone- regardless of ability to sign/sing. There are limited roles for those younger than 8.

SHREK THE MUSICAL

First Stage Theatre Company will hold auditions for “Shrek the Musical” on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church at 5747 East Pea Ridge Road in Huntington, W.Va.



Auditions are open to young people, ranging from High School seniors to First Graders. Children with special needs are encouraged to audition. There is no charge to being in a First Stage show. Those auditioning may arrive anytime during the hours listed. They should be prepared to sing 30 seconds from the song of their choice – use a song from a stage musical, if possible. No pop tunes and no acapella singing. An accompanist will be provided, so bring sheet music i..

AUDITIONS FOR

"Wolf's Head - A Tale of Robin Hood and the Sheriff" (Play)

by John Johnson

Astral Theatre Collective

Sat Jan 6 from 2pm-5pm

Sun Jan 7 from 2pm-5pm

Performances will take place at the Alban Arts Center, March 16-18, 23-25, 2018. Possible school shows on first Friday of performances.

AUDITIONS FOR:

"Anne of Green Gables" (Play)

A Lawrence Burgess production

Performances will benefit the victims of child abuse

Sat Jan 6 from 1pm - 4pm

Sun Jan 7 from 2pm - 5pm

SHOW DATES:

Fri Mar 16 at 8pm

Sat Mar 17 at 2pm and 8pm

Sun Mar 18 at 3pm

Fri Mar 23 at 8pm

Sat Mar 24 at 2pm and 8pm

Auditions and performances are at the Capitol Theater,

123 Summer Street, Charleston, WV

PARAMOUNT PLAYERS: LITTLE MERMAID

AUDITION INFORMATION for THE LITTLE MERMAID. Audition requirements are different and very specific for this show. Attendance at both nights of auditions is required. Please read the following thoroughly and feel free to ask questions if something does not make sense. Hopefully, this process will make the best use of everyone's time. Thanks! We hope to see lots of people at auditions.

If you have any questions please contact Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta at Melanie@paramountartscenter.com.

This will be a large cast of close to 100 people. We need singers, dancers and actors. Auditions are open from ages 10 – adult. Those under the age of 14 are encouraged to have had some previous theatre experience, but it is not required.

With the exception of the role of Flounder (whose age can vary) ALL leads will be ages 15 – adult.

THOSE AUDITIONING WILL NEED TO BE AT BOTH MONDAY AND TUESDAY AUDITIONS.

MONDAY, JANUARY 22 – ALL VOCAL AUDITIONS ONLY

Monday, January 22 at 4:30 pm will be the vocal audition for ages 14 and under. All of this group should prepare “Under the Sea” measures 9-40.

Monday, January 22 at 6:00 pm vocal auditions for those interested in the role of King Triton

Please prepare “If Only – Triton’s Lament” measures 1-12

Monday, January 22 at 6:15 pm – Those auditioning for Ursula

Please prepare “Poor Unfortunate Souls” measures 87 – 133

Monday, January 22 at 6:45 pm – Those auditioning for Ariel

Please prepare “Act 1 Finale” measures 18 – 26 AND “Part of Your World – Reprise” measures 5 – 19

Monday, January 22 at 7:15 pm – Those auditioning for Sebastian

Please prepare “Kiss the Girl” measures 72 – 89

Monday, January 22 at 7:30 pm – Those auditioning for Chef Louis

Please prepare “Les Poissons” measures 8-39

Monday, January 22 at 7:45 pm – Those auditioning for Prince Eric

Please prepare “Her Voice” measures 6-47

Monday, January 22 at 8:00 pm – Those auditioning for Scuttle MUST BE A TAP DANCER

Please prepare “Positoovity” measures 8 -38

Monday, January 22 at 8:00 pm – Those interested in ensemble only or roles not listed above.

Females please prepare “She’s in Love” measures 8-38

Males please prepare “Fathoms Below” measures 1-48

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 – ALL DANCE AUDITIONS AND READING

6:00 pm – Everyone of all ages will learn a dance combination. Those who can tap will have an additional tap combination so please bring tap shoes.

7:00 pm – People who are being considered for ensemble/dance/or non-speaking roles will be released.

7:15 pm – Reading from the script in various combinations. You may be asked to read multiple parts and may be asked to sing again.

Thursday, January 25 – Cast list will be posted by noon on the Paramount Players Facebook page and the Paramount Arts Center Facebook page.

1st Rehearsal and cast meeting will be Monday, February 5 at 6:00 pm

• No appointment is necessary, but please arrive 15 minutes prior to your scheduled time to fill out your audition forms.

• If you are interested in multiple roles, please have all of the requested songs prepared.

• Sheet music will be available beginning January 2, 2018 at the box office Monday – Friday from 9 am – 5 pm

• Samples of the vocal music will be placed on the Paramount Players Page and the Broadway sound track is available on itunes.

• Everyone is required to sing with the accompanist and not a track.

• Please be prepared to “act” your character during the vocal audition

• For character traits or personality please watch the Broadway production clips available on youtube.

• Please make sure to bring all of your conflicts between February 5 – March 24. Regular rehearsals will be Monday – Thursday from 6-9 pm with occasional Saturday rehearsals will be required as needed.

There will be an audition workshop on Tuesday, January 9 at 6:00 pm for ages 10 – adult at the Paramount. The cost is $10 per person. You will get an advantage in learning the movement and tap combination early and also have a chance to sing and/or read and have constructive advice on how to make your audition stand out. The workshop is not mandatory.

Private coaching sessions can also be arranged with theatre, music and dance artists to help prepare. (This is optional and fees vary on length of private class, etc.)

Character Breakdown by Type and Vocal/Dance Needs

Ariel – a mermaid, King Triton’s Daughter – Disney Princess character and voice, Soprano

Prince Eric – Handsome, Disney Prince type – Tenor

Sculttle – a seagull, expert in human artifacts, could be male or female, must sing and TAP DANCE

Windward and Leeward – trumpet fish, Herald’s in the King’s court – male or female, but must be the same basic height and body type

King Triton – Majestic – King of the Sea Baritone/Bass – Physically majestic – goes shirtless through the show

Sebastian – crab, advisor to King Triton – Must be Male, High Tenor required. African-American or Ethnic performer

Flotsam and Jetsam – eels, lackeys to Ursula, Disney villains, must sing, can be male or female, but must be same basic height and body type

Ursula – The Sea Witch – Sister of King Triton – Bigger than life Disney villain – High mezzo soprano belt required

Chef Louis – the Palace chef, culinary perfectionist, prefer French accent, Mature Male, baritone, comedic timing necessary

The remaining parts(many of which are speaking, singing and or dancing will sing the ensemble song for auditions) These characters may also have multiple parts (Example a sailor may also play a chef or a Prince later in the show)

Pilot – Captain of Eric’s Ship(Male)

Sailors (Males)

Grimbsy (larger part with speaking and solo singing) – Mature Male

Flounder (Large role, Ariel’s best friend) A fish Male (Can be any age) sings and dances

Sea Creatures – This will be made up of those ages 10 – 14 and older as well, must dance and sing and be able to move comfortably on stage

Mersisters – 6 daughters of King Triton – Ariel’s sisters – Must sing and dance

Gulls – Male or female any age – Must sing and TAP DANCE

Maids – Sing and dance ensemble females all ages and types

Chefs – sous staff of Chef Louis male or female singers and dancers

Princesses and Princes – Singers and Dancers




