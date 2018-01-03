W.Va. AG Renews Call for Greater Human Trafficking Awareness

Most read
Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 07:39 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Human trafficking is defined as commercial sex or labor that is induced by force, fraud or coercion. It is considered the second largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to drug trafficking according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“West Virginians are especially vulnerable to human trafficking because of the opioid epidemic, poverty and a large number of children in foster care,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “A person’s freedom should never be compromised. Equipping law enforcement officers and members of the community with the necessary skills to identify victims is a crucial step in protecting our people.”
In 2017, the Attorney General’s Office established best practices aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking and provided intensive training to hundreds of law enforcement officers, social service workers, students, community members and civic groups across the Mountain State.
To kick off National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a training session was offered Tuesday to employees of the Raleigh County Youth Reporting Center in Beckley. Workers were educated about signs of human trafficking in children and the proper avenues to take when reporting suspected cases.
The Attorney General’s Office plans to continue to host training sessions across West Virginia in the future. The ultimate goal is to establish greater awareness and increase overall reporting of the issue throughout the state.
Anyone who suspects someone may have been forced into human trafficking should call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-374-7888 and contact local law enforcement.