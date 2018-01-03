Most read
- Player's Family Creates Go Fund Me Page for Aaron's Medical Expenses'
- Charleston man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for fentanyl crime
- Randy Moss Considered "Sure Thing" As NFL Hall of Fame Nominees Narrowed
- Parkersburg man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on carjacking charge
- New WV Medical ID's in the Mail
- Marshall Coach Holliday Tweets "Thoughts and Prayers" to Paralyzed Player Hit by Stray Shot at New Year's Eve Party
- WV Supreme Court will Decide Hospital Merger Case
- W.Va. AG Renews Call for Greater Human Trafficking Awareness
- Auditions Dominate Local Theater Scene
- Huntington Swears in New Police Officers
Huntington Swears in New Police Officers
Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 14:25 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
These officers will begin the West Virginia State Police Training Academy on Jan. 8. Their expected graduation date is April 27. Upon graduation from the academy, they will receive 14 weeks of on-the-job training.
The Police Department is budgeted for 103 sworn positions, including the chief of police. Hiring these officers brings the staffing level to 98.
The Police Department continues to recruit men and women to fill the remaining five budgeted positions. The current application period ends Feb. 17. For more information about how to apply, visitwww.hpdwv.com/recruit