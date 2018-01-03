Huntington Swears in New Police Officers

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 14:25 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Huntington Swears in New Police Officers
Mayor's Office Photo
The Huntington Police Department conducted a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall today for three new police officers. The new officers are Jacob Blackburn, 21, of Huntington; David Malcomb, 23, of Braxton, West Virginia; and Ryan Donoho, 34, of Las Vegas, Nevada.


These officers will begin the West Virginia State Police Training Academy on Jan. 8. Their expected graduation date is April 27. Upon graduation from the academy, they will receive 14 weeks of on-the-job training. 

The Police Department is budgeted for 103 sworn positions, including the chief of police. Hiring these officers brings the staffing level to 98. 

The Police Department continues to recruit men and women to fill the remaining five budgeted positions. The current application period ends Feb. 17. For more information about how to apply, visitwww.hpdwv.com/recruit
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus