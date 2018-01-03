Huntington Swears in New Police Officers

Mayor's Office Photo

The Huntington Police Department conducted a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall today for three new police officers. The new officers are Jacob Blackburn, 21, of Huntington; David Malcomb, 23, of Braxton, West Virginia; and Ryan Donoho, 34, of Las Vegas, Nevada.





These officers will begin the West Virginia State Police Training Academy on Jan. 8. Their expected graduation date is April 27. Upon gra



The Police Department is budgeted for 103 sworn positions, including the chief of police. Hiring these officers brings the staffing level to 98.



The Police Department continues to recruit men and women to fill the remaining five budgeted positions. The current application period ends Feb. 17. For more information about how to apply, visit www.hpdwv.com/recruit

