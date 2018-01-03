PSC Investigates Impact of New Corporate Tax Law on Utilities

The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has initiated a proceeding to investigate the impact the 2017 Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will have on privately owned utilities subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction (General Order No. 236.1).

The Commission has directed all privately owned electric, gas, water, sewer and solid waste facilities to track the tax savings resulting from the 2017 Federal Tax Act on a monthly basis beginning January 1, 2018. Those utilities are to file testimony with the Commission by May 30, 2018, explaining the impact of the Federal Tax Act on their federal income tax, including the expected effects on revenue requirements, a detailed calculation of the impact of the Act on income calculations used in the last rate case and on recent income tax calculations.

The Commission also invited other interested parties to file written testimony identifying the potential effects of the 2017 Federal Tax Act on Commission regulated entities.

A copy of the Commission Order and more information is available on the PSC website:www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing G.O. 236.1.