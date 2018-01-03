CRIME: Huntington SWAT and Police Raid Washington Avenue Residence Tuesday Afteroon

A Huntington Police SWAT team joined officers about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in the 900 block of Washington Avenue in detaining up to 15 individuals during a drug raid.

Capt. Rocky Johnson told WSAZ that police found heroin and other drugs, cash , paraphernalia and firearms in the heavily fortified structure with a sophisticated surveillance system in the lower sections of the duplex.

Officers say the apartment had bars on the windows and one door had a 2-by-4 over it, and there was a sophisticated barricade and block wide surveillance equipment set up for the basement and first floor apartments.

Those detained will be checked for outstanding warrants. Tips and watches by police provided evidence of the drug activity , including about 30 people going in and out of the home over a 30 minute period on New Year's Eve. Previously , two shooting incidents had been reported at the location.

UNOFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA OD REPORTS

The first of the month brings increased drug activity and usage. Unofficially, the last 48 hours have seen 3-5 overdose deaths in the city. Since these are based on social media reports, they are not considered confirmed or official. HNN will withhold addresses until confirmations are made.

HPD ARREST REPORT (printed Jan. 3)

- A fugitive from justice has been taken into custody in the 1500 block of 6th Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Jan. 3. He was also had an outstanding warrant.

- A first offense arrest for a concealed weapon occurred on Jan. 2 at about 8:10 p.m. at Davis Street and Oney Avenue

- Leaving a scene of property damage at 4th St. and Third Avenue resulted in an arrest at about 11 a.m. Jan. 2.

AMONG INCIDENTS REPORTED to HPD (printed Jan. 3) :

- Destruction of Property on Oakwood Road at about 7:10 p.m. Jan. 2

- Petit larceny and fraud in the 4000 block of Hughes Street at about 8:00 a.m. Jan. 2

- Petit larceny in the 2900 block of First Avenue at about 9 p.m. Jan. 2

- Petit larceny in the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue (reported Dec. 29)

- Grand larceny in the 200 block of 20th Street (reported Dec. 30)

- Petit larceny on Brighton Way (reported Dec. 1)

- Grand larceny on Bradley Foster Drive at about 10:45 a.m. Jan. 2

- Outhouse burglary in the 700 block of Roby Road (reported Dec. 26)

- Breaking and entering in the 700 block of 4th Avenue (reported Dec. 29)

- Burglary in the 600 block of Buffington Street (reported Dec. 30).