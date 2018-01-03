Columbus man pleads guilty to Marcum Terrace distribution of heroin and fentanyl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Columbus man who was caught selling heroin in Huntington in 2016 pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Traemone Khalil Miller, 22, entered his guilty plea to distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

On July 27, 2016, a confidential informant arranged to purchase heroin from Miller at the Marcum Terrace apartment complex in Huntington. The informant, accompanied by an undercover agent, traveled to that area where the informant met with Miller and others in an apartment. Miller then distributed what he represented to be heroin to the informant. A forensic chemist later analyzed the substance and confirmed it to be heroin mixed with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is anywhere from 25 to 50 times more potent that heroin.

As part of his plea, Miller also admitted that he arranged an additional drug deal with the informant involving heroin mixed with fentanyl on August 3, 2016, and further helped facilitate the informant’s purchase of a firearm on August 25, 2016.

Miller faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on April 2, 2018.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District. This case was also brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.