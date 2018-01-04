Most read
- Charleston man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for fentanyl crime
- Columbus man pleads guilty to Marcum Terrace distribution of heroin and fentanyl
- Player's Family Creates Go Fund Me Page for Aaron's Medical Expenses'
- CRIME: Huntington SWAT and Police Raid Washington Avenue Residence Tuesday Afteroon
- Huntington Swears in New Police Officers
- Randy Moss Considered "Sure Thing" As NFL Hall of Fame Nominees Narrowed
- PSC Investigates Impact of New Corporate Tax Law on Utilities
- Short Agenda Announced for Huntington City Council; Finance Discussing Memorandum of Understanding with MU
- Marshall Coach Holliday Tweets "Thoughts and Prayers" to Paralyzed Player Hit by Stray Shot at New Year's Eve Party
- New WV Medical ID's in the Mail
CRIME: Washington Avenue Drug Bust Results in Eight Arrests including Operating a Residence for Drug Sales
- Jerome Tavares Boyd, 38, of Georgia. Boyd was charged with obstructing an officer, maintaining a dwelling for drug sales, transferring and receiving stolen property, and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Tavarius Darnell Jones, 38, of Georgia. Jones was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales, possession of stolen property, and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Michelle Mills, 35, of Huntington. Mills was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Steven Wayne Stewart II, 37, of Charleston. Stewart was arrested on an outstanding battery warrant in Kanawha County.
- Brittany D. Beckelheimer, 27, of Huntington. Beckelheimer was arrested on a city warrant for intoxicating substances.
- Sherri L. Belcher, 32, of Huntington. Belcher was arrested on a city warrant for trespassing.
- Jeffrey D. Gaddy, 40, of Hurricane. Gaddy was arrested on a city warrant for open container.
- Herbert L. Tilghman, 43, of Huntington. Tilghman was arrested on an outstanding capias warrant (failure to appear in court).
The action came after tips from people who noticed high activity at the location. Police found drugs, scales, money, needles, and stolen property including firearms. According to a WOWK report a propane heater was used to destroy evidence --- money and drugs.
HPD REPORT ARRESTS (printed Jan. 4 8 a.m.)
= A woman was arrested at about 7:45 a.m. Jan. 3 at Hal Greer Blvd. and Tenth Avenue for DUI and an outstanding warrant
- A man has been charged as a fugitive from justice in the 1500 block of - Sixth Avenue at about 12:47 a.m. Jan. 3. A warrant was executed too.
HPD INCIDENT REPORTS (printed Jan. 4 8 a.m.)
- Burglary at about 12:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Short Street on Jan. 3
- Malicious assault at about 3 p.m. at 25th Street and Third Avenue on Jan. 3
- Burglary at about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Tenth Street on Jan. 2
- Fraudulent use of an access device at about 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at 19 W. 7th Avenue
- Petit larceny in the 1000 block of Tenth Avenue at about 8 p.m. Dec. 30