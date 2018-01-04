CRIME: Washington Avenue Drug Bust Results in Eight Arrests including Operating a Residence for Drug Sales

Based on a news release , the following people were arrested:

Eight of 15 persons detained following a Huntington SWAT and Violent Crime Task raid in the 900 block of Washington Avenue have been arrested. Charges range from maintaining a dwelling for drug sales, transferring and receiving stolen property, possession, and other outstanding warrants.

Jerome Tavares Boyd, 38, of Georgia. Boyd was charged with obstructing an officer, maintaining a dwelling for drug sales, transferring and receiving stolen property, and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Tavarius Darnell Jones, 38, of Georgia. Jones was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales, possession of stolen property, and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Michelle Mills, 35, of Huntington. Mills was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Steven Wayne Stewart II, 37, of Charleston. Stewart was arrested on an outstanding battery warrant in Kanawha County.

Brittany D. Beckelheimer, 27, of Huntington. Beckelheimer was arrested on a city warrant for intoxicating substances.

Sherri L. Belcher, 32, of Huntington. Belcher was arrested on a city warrant for trespassing.

Jeffrey D. Gaddy, 40, of Hurricane. Gaddy was arrested on a city warrant for open container.

Herbert L. Tilghman, 43, of Huntington. Tilghman was arrested on an outstanding capias warrant (failure to appear in court).

The action came after tips from people who noticed high activity at the location. Police found drugs, scales, money, needles, and stolen property including firearms. According to a WOWK report a propane heater was used to destroy evidence --- money and drugs.

HPD REPORT ARRESTS (printed Jan. 4 8 a.m.)

= A woman was arrested at about 7:45 a.m. Jan. 3 at Hal Greer Blvd. and Tenth Avenue for DUI and an outstanding warrant

- A man has been charged as a fugitive from justice in the 1500 block of - Sixth Avenue at about 12:47 a.m. Jan. 3. A warrant was executed too.

HPD INCIDENT REPORTS (printed Jan. 4 8 a.m.)

- Burglary at about 12:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Short Street on Jan. 3

- Malicious assault at about 3 p.m. at 25th Street and Third Avenue on Jan. 3

- Burglary at about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Tenth Street on Jan. 2

- Fraudulent use of an access device at about 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at 19 W. 7th Avenue

- Petit larceny in the 1000 block of Tenth Avenue at about 8 p.m. Dec. 30