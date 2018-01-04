BREAKING: 2 WV Macy's Stay Open; Downtown Cincinnati to Close

 Thursday, January 4, 2018 - 12:57 Updated 1 hour ago
Macy's has announced that its downtown Vine Street store in Cincinnati, Ohio will close. The store was formerly Shilitos before it merged with Macy's.
Two WV stores --- at the Huntington Mall and Charleston Town Centre --- will stay open.
