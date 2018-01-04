Marquee Confirms The Post for its WV Multiplexes

Marquee Pullman, Marquee Southridge (Charleston), Marquee Galleria (Beckley) and Marquee Highlands 14 (Tridelphia/Wheeling) will open the film on Jan. 12 when 20th Century Fox releases it for a nationwide wide release.

The highly acclaimed Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep film , The Post, which is set during the decision to publish the Pentagon Papers, will open at four Marquee Cinemas multiplexes on January 12, according to Robin Shumate , Marquee's marketing director.

Hanks and Streep have already been honored by the National Board of Review for their roles in the Steven Spielberg directed film. It has received Golden Globe nominations and it is expected to be an Academy Award nomination contender.

Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.

The Post marks the first time Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg have collaborated on a project. In addition to directing, Spielberg produces along with Amy Pascal and Kristie Macosko Krieger. The script was written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, and the film features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.

Shumate indicated that "Shape of Water" is likely at all four on Jan. 19 and "Molly's Game" which opens this week at Highlands 14 will "likely" expand to others on Jan. 12 or 19.

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER - an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa's life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones and Michael Stuhlbarg.

"Shape" has received considerable praise along with wins and nominations. Production designer Paul Denham Austerberry has recently been named as a contender for an Art Director's Guild Award for Best Period Film.

MOLLY'S GAME is the true story of Molly Bloom a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.

Jessica Chastain has already received Golden Globe nominations for best performance by an actress in a drama and Aaron Sorkin for Best Screenplay . Various film critics (such as Phoenix, San Francisco, Broadcast) organizations have nominated Ms. Chastain for Best Actress.

Molly's Game

Shape of Water has also been nominated for by the film editors ACE )American Cinema Editors) Awards, along with Dunkirk, The Post, Blade Runner and Molly's Game in the best drama category. Lady Bird, I Tonya and Get Out are nominated in the comedy category.

Shape of Water and Molly's Game have also received Writer's Guild nominations:





ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick, Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani; Amazon Studios

Get Out, Written by Jordan Peele; Universal Pictures

I, Tonya, Written by Steven Rogers; Neon

Lady Bird, Written by Greta Gerwig; A24

The Shape of Water, Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro; Fox Searchlight

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me by Your Name, Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman; Sony Pictures Classics

The Disaster Artist, Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber; Based on the Book The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside the Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell; A24

Logan, Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold; Based on Characters from the X-Men Comic Books and Theatrical Motion Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox Film

Molly’s Game, Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the Book by Molly Bloom; STX Entertainment

Mudbound, Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees; Based on the Novel by Hillary Jordan; Netflix

