W.Va. AG Partnership Sends Cocaine Trafficker To Prison

WHEELING — A federal judge sentenced a West Virginia man to prison for trafficking cocaine in the state’s Northern Panhandle, the product of a partnership between West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and U.S. Attorney William J. Powell.





Michael Stradwick, of Wheeling, received a 7-year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The alleged incident occurred in January 2017 in Wheeling.



“Drug traffickers are not welcome in West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We will continue to fight against those who senselessly fuel the epidemic that has already taken far too many lives.”



The partnership, announced in December 2015, involves two lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office serving as special assistant U.S. attorneys. To date, it has yielded nine convictions.



Chief Deputy Attorney General and Buckhannon native Anthony Martin secured the Stradwick indictment in February as part of his dual role as a special assistant U.S. attorney. It was investigated by the Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the West Virginia State Police.



U.S. District Judge Frederick P. Stamp Jr. presided.

