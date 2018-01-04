Huntington, St. Albans K-Marts Close in April

 Thursday, January 4, 2018 - 15:45 Updated 9 hours ago
Huntington, St. Albans K-Marts Close in April

Huntington's K-Mart on Route 60 near Pea Ridge Road will be closing in April, according to a release from its parent company Sears Holdings.  K Mart's in St. Albans and Clarksburg, WV will also shut down.

The Huntington Mall Sears store will remain open. 

Liquidation sales will begin shortly. 

