Proactive Huntington Salting Deployed

The City of Huntington's Public Works Department is taking a proactive approach Thursday, Jan. 4, and into the weekend with treating roadways. Most roadways are clear at this time despite snow squalls today.

As a precaution, Public Works deployed four salt trucks this morning and into this afternoon to ensure bridges, hills, hospitals, and all other areas are salted to prevent any precipitation from freezing.

The brine truck has also been deployed to treat the downtown area and underpasses. We do not anticipate any accumulation of snow, but the temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day and into the weekend.