Most read
- Columbus man pleads guilty to Marcum Terrace distribution of heroin and fentanyl
- CRIME: Huntington SWAT and Police Raid Washington Avenue Residence Tuesday Afteroon
- Player's Family Creates Go Fund Me Page for Aaron's Medical Expenses'
- CRIME: Washington Avenue Drug Bust Results in Eight Arrests including Operating a Residence for Drug Sales
- Huntington Swears in New Police Officers
- Short Agenda Announced for Huntington City Council; Finance Discussing Memorandum of Understanding with MU
- BREAKING: 2 WV Macy's Stay Open; Downtown Cincinnati to Close
- PSC Investigates Impact of New Corporate Tax Law on Utilities
- Huntington, St. Albans K-Marts Close in April
- Marshall Coach Holliday Tweets "Thoughts and Prayers" to Paralyzed Player Hit by Stray Shot at New Year's Eve Party
Proactive Huntington Salting Deployed
Thursday, January 4, 2018 - 16:32 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
As a precaution, Public Works deployed four salt trucks this morning and into this afternoon to ensure bridges, hills, hospitals, and all other areas are salted to prevent any precipitation from freezing.
The brine truck has also been deployed to treat the downtown area and underpasses. We do not anticipate any accumulation of snow, but the temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day and into the weekend.