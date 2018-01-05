Most read
- Player's Family Creates Go Fund Me Page for Aaron's Medical Expenses'
- Huntington, St. Albans K-Marts Close in April
- CRIME: Washington Avenue Drug Bust Results in Eight Arrests including Operating a Residence for Drug Sales
- Columbus man pleads guilty to Marcum Terrace distribution of heroin and fentanyl
- Short Agenda Announced for Huntington City Council; Finance Discussing Memorandum of Understanding with MU
- W.Va. AG Partnership Sends Cocaine Trafficker To Prison
- Huntington Swears in New Police Officers
- Proactive Huntington Salting Deployed
- BREAKING: 2 WV Macy's Stay Open; Downtown Cincinnati to Close
- Hardy: We’re above estimates at halfway mark for first time since December 2012
Violauta Duo to perform ‘Rossiniana 2’ Jan. 18
Friday, January 5, 2018 - 13:43 Updated 41 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The first part of the recital represents a continuation from the fall semester of the duo’s examination of opera arias by Gioachino Rossini transcribed for flute and guitar by flutist Jean-Louis Tulou and guitarist Ferdinand Carulli. They include arias from La Gazza Ladra (The Thieving Magpie) and the tour de force, Matilda’s aria from Elizabeth, Queen of England. The duo will perform these transcriptions on period instruments produced in France during the first half of the 19th century.
The second part of the program will feature Dobbs and Alves exploring other repertoire from the early 19th century, all by guitar masters from the era. The performance will feature another work by Carulli, then works by Antonio Nava and Mauro Giuliani.