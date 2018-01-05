Winter Wonder Weekend at North Bend State Park scheduled for Jan. 19-21, 2018

CAIRO, W.Va. — Get ready for a flashback to the 1960s. North Bend State Park’s annual Winter Wonder Weekend is scheduled for Jan. 19-21, 2018 and will feature hiking, crafts and activities, all with a 1960s theme.

The weekend will start at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, and conclude Sunday, Jan. 21, before noon. Bill Beatty, of Wellsburg, will present ‘60s-themed programs, and Wendy and Ron Perrone of Three Rivers Avian Center will present their popular program, “Wings of Wonder, Birds of Prey."

“During Winter Wonder Weekend, guests will learn about environmental issues and life in the Ritchie County area during the 1960s as they enjoy fun activities and programs,” said Emily Fleming, Deputy Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, which sponsors the annual event.

Friday activities include an afternoon hike, crafts and dinner, followed by an ice cream social and entertainment by the Stepping Stone Band. Saturday activities include a morning hike, crafts, a trip to nearby Ellenboro and Harrisville, dinner buffet and evening activities. Sunday is wrap-up day with a breakfast buffet, morning devotional and a special presentation on West Virginia’s state parks in the ‘60s by Sam England, Chief of Parks and Recreation Section.

Reservations must be made before Jan. 5, 2018. Call Wendy Greene at 304-558-2754 for a registration form. The weekend cost will be $150 per person, based on double occupancy in the lodge. Single occupancy reservations are $200 in the lodge. Cabin rates are $150 per person at full occupancy. The cost covers two nights lodging, five meals and the registration fee, which includes crafts, door prizes and all weekend activities. Lower lodging rates for children are available.

North Bend State Park is in Ritchie County near Cairo and Harrisville. The park is open year-round and is known for its hospitality, service and family oriented atmosphere. The park hosts Winter Wonder and Nature Wonder weekends annually in addition to multiple special weekend and overnight packaged rates. To learn more, visit www.northbendsp.com or call 304-643-2931.