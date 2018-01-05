Most read
CRIME: Huntington Police Report Robbery
Friday, January 5, 2018
in the 4400 block of Piedmont Road at a convenience store. A grand larceny occurred at about 4:55 p.m. in the 300 block of 30th Street.
Other incidents included
- Domestic battery 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 900 block of 9th Avenue
- Possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 400 block of W. 18th Street An arrest was made there.
- Stolen Auto at about 11:05 p.m. Jan.4 in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue
- Petit larceny (2) in the 400 block of 30th Street and 200 block of Forrest Road
- Possession of a controlled substance arrest at 1:20 p.m. at Buffington Avenue and Hal Greer Blvd.
- A warrant execution at about 6:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue on Jan. 5