CRIME: Huntington Police Report Robbery

The latest Huntington Police Department incident and arrest reports printed Jan. 5 at about 8 a.m. contains a first robbery at about 10:20 p.m.

in the 4400 block of Piedmont Road at a convenience store. A grand larceny occurred at about 4:55 p.m. in the 300 block of 30th Street.

Other incidents included

- Domestic battery 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 900 block of 9th Avenue

- Possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 400 block of W. 18th Street An arrest was made there.

- Stolen Auto at about 11:05 p.m. Jan.4 in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue

- Petit larceny (2) in the 400 block of 30th Street and 200 block of Forrest Road

- Possession of a controlled substance arrest at 1:20 p.m. at Buffington Avenue and Hal Greer Blvd.

- A warrant execution at about 6:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue on Jan. 5