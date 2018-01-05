Local singers sought for Marshall University Choral Union

 Friday, January 5, 2018

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Choral Union, a community-collaborative choral ensemble, begins a new semester of music Monday, Jan 8.

 

The ensemble is open to singers of all ages from within the university and the surrounding communities. Auditions are not required, but prior choral experience is expected.

 

Rehearsals are from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in Room 150 of Smith Music Hall. This semester's repertoire will include pieces by Dello Joio, Mulholland, Faure, Handel and others. The end-of-semester performance is planned for Sunday, April 29. Conductor Deborah Bradley encourages all interested singers to join.

 

