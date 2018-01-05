Marshall University makes commitment to be Open to All; President’s commission established to promote diversity, equality and inclusion

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University is an institution of higher learning committed to promoting an inclusive environment and next week will affirm this commitment through its pledge to be “Open to All.”





The city-wide Open to All campaign began in 2016 to encourage local businesses and organizations to make a pledge to maintain a welcoming and safe environment for all visitors, customers, employees, vendors and clients, regardless of race, religion, ancestry, sex, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.









Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert will join city officials Monday morning, Jan. 8, at City Hall to declare the university’s “Open to All” status and will host a reception at his home to celebrate the announcement later that week.





“The City of Huntington’s ‘Open to All’ campaign allows Marshall University to pledge its commitment to the university family, to let them know we are a community that embraces all diversity and the expansion of knowledge, the defense of individual rights and the promotion of civic responsibility,” said Gilbert.



He added that university staff members recently led the formation of the President’s Commission on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, and he supports its mission to further foster an environment where all people feel welcome and all opinions are respected.

“The commission will help us focus on activities and programs that will promote a stronger and more diverse Marshall family,” Gilbert said. “This is one of two commissions we have recently established to assist the university in communicating some of our core institutional values. I look forward to the progress our university will make with these organizations in place.” Community members interested in attending the reception should contact diversity@marshall.edu.