"Three Billboards" wins Australian "Oscar"

"Three Billboards," Gary Oldham ("Darkest Hour") and Margo Robbie ("I Tonia") have won trophies from the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) International Awards.

The ceremony took place Friday, Jan.5. Next up, Sunday Jan. 7 will be the Golden Globes.

AACTA International Award winners honor the best achievements in film excellence from the past year, regardless of geography, across seven categories – Best Film, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. Winners are determined by 150 Australian screen professionals.

Winners and Nominees

Best Film:

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

WINNER: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Direction:

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Craig Gillespie, “I, Tonya”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Best Screenplay:

James Ivory, “Call Me by Your Name”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

WINNER: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Lead Actress:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

WINNER: Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Best Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Hugh Jackman, “Logan”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

WINNER: Gary Oldman for “Darkest Hour”

Best Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Abbie Cornish, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Nicole Kidman, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

WINNER: Allison Janney for “I, Tonya”

Best Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Tom Hardy, “Dunkirk”

Ben Mendelsohn, “Darkest Hour”

WINNER: Sam Rockwell for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”