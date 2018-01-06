Producers Guild Announce its Best Picture Nominees

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, January 6, 2018 - 07:55 Updated 6 hours ago
Producers Guild Announce its Best Picture Nominees

The Producers Guild (PGA) has announced its slate of Best Motion Picture nominees, which this year includes eleven titles due to a tie.

 

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Big Sick
Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

Call Me By Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito 

Dunkirk
Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan 

Get Out
Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele 

I, Tonya
Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley 

Lady Bird
Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill 

Molly’s Game
Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson 

The Post
Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

The Shape Of Water
Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Wonder Woman
Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Boss Baby
Producer: Ramsey Naito

Coco
Producer: Darla K. Anderson

Despicable Me 3
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Ferdinand
Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

The Lego Batman Movie
Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus