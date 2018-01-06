Producers Guild Announce its Best Picture Nominees

The Producers Guild (PGA) has announced its slate of Best Motion Picture nominees, which this year includes eleven titles due to a tie.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Big Sick

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

Call Me By Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito

Dunkirk

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

Get Out

Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya

Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley

Lady Bird

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill

Molly’s Game

Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson

The Post

Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

The Shape Of Water

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Wonder Woman

Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Boss Baby

Producer: Ramsey Naito

Coco

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

Despicable Me 3

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Ferdinand

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

The Lego Batman Movie

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller