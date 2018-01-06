Most read
Huntington Police Seek Robbery Suspect
The suspect brandished a pocket knife, demanded money from the register, left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is advised to call 911.