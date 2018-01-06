Huntington Police Seek Robbery Suspect

 Saturday, January 6, 2018 - 08:24 Updated 2 hours ago
Huntington Police Seek Robbery Suspect

The Huntington Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect who robbed the Piedmont Pantry on Thursday, Jan. 4, in the Westmoreland neighborhood.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 21-30 years old and 6'3 with dark brown or black hair and a full beard.

The suspect brandished a pocket knife, demanded money from the register, left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect is advised to call 911.

