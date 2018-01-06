UPDATED CRIME: Two Men Arrested in Connection with Four Robberies

Kenneth Dean Jr., 39, and Justin Albert, 31, have been arrested and jailed charged in connection with a string of robberies. The latest robbery occurred at Sam's Hot Dogs in the 4400 block of Piedmont Road at about 1:36 p.m. Friday , Jan 5. The two were taken into custody Friday evening. They are now in the Western Regional Jail.

According to a WSAZ report, police believe the pair tied to robberies at Piedmont Pantry Thursday Jan. 4, a robbery at Clark's Pump-N-Shop, and a robbery at Little Caesars.

The Jan. 6 Huntington Police Department print out indicates that Albert has also been charged with possession and an accessory before and after the fact.

