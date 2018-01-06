Most read
UPDATED CRIME: Two Men Arrested in Connection with Four Robberies
According to a WSAZ report, police believe the pair tied to robberies at Piedmont Pantry Thursday Jan. 4, a robbery at Clark's Pump-N-Shop, and a robbery at Little Caesars.
The Jan. 6 Huntington Police Department print out indicates that Albert has also been charged with possession and an accessory before and after the fact.
Other arrests include:
- Fugitive from justice at about 12:52 a.m. (Jan. 6) in the 200 block of 4th Avenue;
- Destruction of property and warrant execution at about 11:18 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue;
- Possession of a controlled substance at about 5:25 p.m. at Marion Court and Buffington Avenue;
- Warrant service at about 6:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue;
- Possession of a controlled substance at about 1:29 a.m. in the 400 block of W. 18th Street;
- Two deceased persons were reported --- one near 30th Street and the other on Charleston Avenue;
- Domestic battery at about 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of 9th Avenue