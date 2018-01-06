BREAKING: Film Critics Laud Hawkins, Metcalf as Best Actress and Supporting Actress

 Saturday, January 6, 2018 - 13:54

The National Society of Film Critics have just named Shape of Water's Sally Hawkins as Best Actress.  Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird. has received the award for Best Supporting Actress. 

Daniel Kaluuya, has been named Best Actor for his performance in  Get Out.

