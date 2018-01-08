Children’s Chess Club looking for participants

Marshall University and West Virginia Science Adventures invite children ages 8 and older (or younger children with excellent attention spans) to participate in the Children’s Chess Club. All levels and ages are welcome.

The group meets from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 6 to May 26, in Room 307 of the Science Building on the Marshall University Huntington campus.

Families can pay for all 19 meetings or on a drop-in basis. Cost is $140 for the semester or $10 per day. Siblings receive a 50 percent discount, and scholarships are available, based on financial need.

The club is sponsored by West Virginia Science Adventures and the Marshall University College of Science. For more information, visit http://ssawv.com or e-mail Director Dr. Suzanne Strait of West Virginia Science Adventures at WVScienceAdventures@gmail.com.