HPD Continues Recruitment Campaign

The mission of the Police Department is to provide the highest level of professional police service while preventing crime through problem-solving partnerships. The ability to achieve its mission is predicated on the recruitment and retention of the most highly-regarded and qualified individuals.

Applications are available in the City Clerk’s Office, located in Room 16 at City Hall, 800 5th Ave., and online at www.hpdwv.com/recruit. Completed applications are to be submitted to the City Clerk.

Once the application period ends, applicants will undergo physical agility and written tests; background, polygraph and physical examinations; psychological testing; and an oral interview. Those who pass the testing and examination process will be included on the Policemen’s Civil Service Commission hiring list, which lasts up to three years or until it is exhausted.

The Police Department offers a starting base salary of $36,228 with paid vacation, sick leave, health benefits and participation in the Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System.

Information about future testing dates and locations can also be found at www.hpdwv.com/recruit.