Secretary Warner Announces 2017-2018 Honorary Secretary of State Program Recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce that 49 students from 27 high schools across the state have been selected for the Honorary Secretary of State Program for the 2017-2018 school year.

The Honorary Secretary of State (HSOS) Program recognizes high school students who are active in the voter registration process. Specifically, these students have been active in registering eligible 17 and 18-year-old students to vote. Many of the honorees have helped organize more than 90 voter registration drives in their schools and communities.“These students have shown a commitment to our form of government by encouraging their peers and classmates to register to vote,” Secretary Warner said. “Working with their teachers and administrators, our county clerks, and civic engagement organizations like Inspire West Virginia, these students ensure that our youngest voters will have a voice in our electoral process.”According to Warner, there were 13,688 high school students registered to vote in 2017. Warner believes that may be the highest number of high school students to register in a single calendar year.In addition to the press conference today at the West Virginia Culture Center, Honorary Secretary of State recipients will be recognized individually during the upcoming legislative session.HSOS honorees spend time in the Secretary of State's Office during the legislative session shadowing Secretary of State Mac Warner and his staff during a typical workday. These students learn about the core functions of the office, including our Elections, Administrative Law, and Business & Licensing divisions.The HSOS Program is joint venture between the Secretary of State’s Office, local county clerks and non-partisan organizations, such as Inspire West Virginia, aimed at encouraging eligible high school juniors and seniors to register to vote. This joint venture encourages students and teachers to engage West Virginia’s young adults to become active and educated voters regardless of their political affiliation.Students selected for this year’s HSOS Program are:Last year, 16 students were selected for the inaugural HSOS Program.