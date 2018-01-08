CRIME: Two Arrested on Multiple B & E and Battery on Officer Charges

Huntington Police have made two arrests of two men on multiple charges including breaking and entering, battery on a police officer and execution of an outstanding. The HPD print out from Jan 8 indicated the arrests took place Jan 7 at about 10:35 p.m. The location is not listed.

Five additional warrants were executed including two in the 2000 block of Eighth Avenue, the 600 block of Marcum Terrace, the 100 block of Buffington Street, and at 10th Street and Ninth Avenue.

The Department's listing of incidents includes one in the 2000 block of Marcum Terrace at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 of child neglect creating an injury risk .

Battery coupled with automobile breaking and entering was reported at about 2:05 a.m. Jan 7 in the 2000 block of 7th Avenue.