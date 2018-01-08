Most read
CRIME: Two Arrested on Multiple B & E and Battery on Officer Charges
Monday, January 8, 2018 - 16:24 Updated 9 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Five additional warrants were executed including two in the 2000 block of Eighth Avenue, the 600 block of Marcum Terrace, the 100 block of Buffington Street, and at 10th Street and Ninth Avenue.
The Department's listing of incidents includes one in the 2000 block of Marcum Terrace at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 of child neglect creating an injury risk .
Battery coupled with automobile breaking and entering was reported at about 2:05 a.m. Jan 7 in the 2000 block of 7th Avenue.