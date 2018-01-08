Heroin(e) at Top of Hollywood Reporter Best Short Documentary Oscar Predictions

Most read
Again, "Heroin(e)" produced and directed by WVU grad Elaine McMillion Sheldon tops the list. In fact, the Reporter's website contains a new still featuring Huntington fire chief, Jan Rader.
Four other front runners are:
Edith+Eddie
116 Cameras
Kayayo, The Living Shopping Baskets
Knife Skills
The remaining short list contains:
Ten Meter Tower
Ram Dass, Going Home
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Traffic Stop
Alone
In the Best Picture category, Feinberg's front runners are: Get Out, Three Billboards, Shape of Water, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, The Post, Call Me by Your Name, Florida Project, The Big Sick, and I Tonya.
He considers "Mudbound," "Darkest Hour", "Phantom Thread" and "Wonder Woman" major threats and possibilities are "Molly's Game," "Blade Runner 2049," "Greatest Showman" and "Wonder." Longshots? All the Money in the World, Downsizing, War of the Planet of the Apes and Mother!
The full list is at:
