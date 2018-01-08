Heroin(e) at Top of Hollywood Reporter Best Short Documentary Oscar Predictions

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, January 8, 2018 - 20:19 Updated 6 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Heroin(e) at Top of Hollywood Reporter Best Short Documentary Oscar Predictions

Following last night's Golden Globe ceremony in which "Three Billboards" and "Lady Bird" dominated the film award categories, Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg  updated his Oscar predictions.

Again, "Heroin(e)" produced and directed by WVU grad Elaine McMillion Sheldon tops the list. In fact, the Reporter's website contains a new still featuring Huntington fire chief, Jan Rader.

Four other front runners are:

Edith+Eddie
116 Cameras
Kayayo, The Living Shopping Baskets
Knife Skills

The remaining short list contains: 

Ten Meter Tower
Ram Dass, Going Home
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Traffic Stop
Alone


In the Best Picture category, Feinberg's front runners are: Get Out, Three Billboards, Shape of Water, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, The Post, Call Me by Your Name, Florida Project, The Big Sick, and I Tonya. 

He considers "Mudbound," "Darkest Hour", "Phantom Thread" and "Wonder Woman" major threats and possibilities are "Molly's Game," "Blade Runner 2049," "Greatest Showman" and "Wonder." Longshots?  All the Money in the World, Downsizing, War of the Planet of the Apes and Mother!

The full list is at:

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lists/2018-oscar-predictions-1072006


  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus