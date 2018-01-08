Bates, Vence Re-Elected to Lead Huntington City Council

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, January 8, 2018 - 21:20 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Bates, Vence Re-Elected to Lead Huntington City Council
 

Huntington City Councilman Mark Bates was unanimously re-elected as chairman and City Councilman Alex Vence was unanimously re-elected as vice chairman during the council’s regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8.

For Bates, it will be his seventh year as chairman of Huntington City Council. The District 6 councilman was elected to the governing body in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.

“I will continue making individual connections with each council member as I have in the past, allowing them to share their concerns and ideas for making Huntington a better place for all of us to live and work,” Bates said.

Bates, Vence Re-Elected to Lead Huntington City Council

Vence was first elected to City Council in 2016. He represents District 3, which consists largely of downtown Huntington. This will be his second consecutive year serving as co-chairman.

“I appreciate the support of City Council members and look forward to working with Chairman Bates to lead the governing body again in 2018,” Vence said.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus