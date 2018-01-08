Bates, Vence Re-Elected to Lead Huntington City Council

For Bates, it will be his seventh year as chairman of Huntington City Council. The District 6 councilman was elected to the governing body in 2008 and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.

Huntington City Councilman Mark Bates was unanimously re-elected as chairman and City Councilman Alex Vence was unanimously re-elected as vice chairman during the council’s regular meeting Monday, Jan. 8.

“I will continue making individual connections with each council member as I have in the past, allowing them to share their concerns and ideas for making Huntington a better place for all of us to live and work,” Bates said.

Vence was first elected to City Council in 2016. He represents District 3, which consists largely of downtown Huntington. This will be his second consecutive year serving as co-chairman.

“I appreciate the support of City Council members and look forward to working with Chairman Bates to lead the governing body again in 2018,” Vence said.