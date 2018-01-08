Most read
Bates, Vence Re-Elected to Lead Huntington City Council
Monday, January 8, 2018
“I will continue making individual connections with each council member as I have in the past, allowing them to share their concerns and ideas for making Huntington a better place for all of us to live and work,” Bates said.
Vence was first elected to City Council in 2016. He represents District 3, which consists largely of downtown Huntington. This will be his second consecutive year serving as co-chairman.
“I appreciate the support of City Council members and look forward to working with Chairman Bates to lead the governing body again in 2018,” Vence said.