Marshall Artists Series presents Sleeping Beauty by the State Ballet Theatre of Russia
Revered composer Pyotr Ilvich Tchaikovsky completed the score for his second ballet, “Sleeping Beauty”, in 1889. Tchaikovsky composed three ballets, the very first being “Swan Lake” in 1876. Tchaikovsky was commissioned by the director of Russia's Imperial Theatre to create the score for his third ballet, “The Nutcracker.”
Tchaikovsky based “Sleeping Beauty” on the Brothers Grimm’s version of Charles Perrault's "La Belle au bois dormant." On January 15, 1890, “Sleeping Beauty” premiered at the Marinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg complete with choreography by Marius Petipa. Over a century later, the ballet remains one of the world’s most beloved performances.
Tickets to “Sleeping Beauty” are $91.32/76.04/65.13/54.21. To see this spellbinding performance on the Keith Albee Stage, contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656. Or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sleeping Beauty is sponsored by Earleen Heiner Agee and Robert W. Agee Fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc., National Resource Partners, Cabell County Commission, Dr. Stephen Nicholas, KEE 100, B97, The Herald Dispatch, WSAZ, Marshall University, and the Marshall Artists Series.