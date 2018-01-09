Most read
WVU Parkersburg announces spring 2018 student teachers
- Robyn Alt
- Rachel Baker
- Sara Burton
- Jesslyn Dunsmore
- Kelly Hall
- Cristy Hanlon
- Jesse Husk
- Haley Marshall
- Cara McIntyre
- Amber Murphy
- Sara Schoolcraft
- Jessica Spears
- Emily Thomas
"These students have each made their mark and challenged our faculty to explore new ideas leading to improved instruction on campus,” said Dr. David Lancaster, Education Division chair. “It has been my pleasure to work with this remarkable group of student teachers. We’ll miss them as they leave to achieve their dreams of becoming a teacher."
To learn more about the elementary education program at WVU Parkersburg, visit www.wvup.edu/education.
About WVU Parkersburg
Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.