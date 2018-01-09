Most read
MLK Weekend Brings "The Post," "Paddington II," and "Molly's Game"
"Shape of Water" recently gained 12 British Film Institute (BFI) , which is the Great Britain version of the Oscars, but it's waiting in the wings for regional viewers.
There's still time to catch "Three Billboards" which everyone who living in a tiny town or mid size city should catch for its superb acting and intellectual balancing process that often faces victims, their families and law enforcement following an unsolved crime.
Last runs (generally Thursday) for Downsizing and Bad Mama's Christmas. Premieres on Thursday evening for Commuter and Paddington 2.
NEW
THE POST
Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post's Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers - and their very freedom - to help bring long-buried truths to light.
PROUD MARY
Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.
THE COMMUTER
In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes, for himself and his fellow passengers.
PADDINGTON 2
Following the worldwide hit "Paddington," one of the most successful family films of all time, this much-anticipated sequel finds Paddington (Ben Whishaw) happily settled with the Brown family in London, where he has become a popular member of the local community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.
While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.
MOLLY'S GAME
MOLLY'S GAME is the true story of Molly Bloom a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.
FLASHBACK CINEMA
Harry Potter has learned to live with his bullying Uncle Vernon, his callous Aunt Petunia and the constant whining of his greedy, spoiled cousin Dudley. He's even learned to live with sleeping in the cupboard under the stairs. Harry's relatives have just as reluctantly learned to live with the unwelcome presence of their orphaned relation, a constant reminder of Petunia's "wayward" sister and brother-in-law and their mysterious and untimely demise. Even the impending arrival of his 11th birthday offers no excitement for Harry- as usual, there's little chance of cards, presents or any kind of birthday treat. This year, however, is different. On his 11th birthday, Harry learns that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. Invited to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. At Hogwarts, he finds the home and family he has never had.
HUNTINGTON , WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
TRAILER ▶
THE COMMUTER (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill
DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
PADDINGTON 2 (PG)Animation
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins
DIRECTOR
Paul King
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶
PROUD MARY (R)Suspense/Thriller
1 hr. 29 min.
CAST
Taraji P. Henson
DIRECTOR
Babak Najafi
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:45PM5:00PM7:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart
DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶
ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD (R)Drama
2 hr. 12 min.
CAST
Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Timothy Hutton
DIRECTOR
Ridley Scott
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:45PM6:40PM9:40PM
(R) Drama
2 hr. 20 min.
CAST
Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera
DIRECTOR
Aaron Sorkin
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:25PM5:05PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶
FATHER FIGURES (R)Comedy
1 hr. 53 min.
CAST
Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons
DIRECTOR
Lawrence Sher
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D9:45PM
TRAILER ▶
PITCH PERFECT 3 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 34 min.
CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose
DIRECTOR
Trish Sie
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THE POST (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon
DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)Musical
1 hr. 45 min.
CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson
DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶
JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 58 min.
CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan
DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶
FERDINAND (PG)Animation
1 hr. 47 min.
CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:55PM
TRAILER ▶
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 33 min.
CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac
DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:30AM3:00PM6:15PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶
DARKEST HOUR (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 5 min.
CAST
Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane
DIRECTOR
Joe Wright
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶
WONDER (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:15PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (R)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM2:50PM6:55PM9:45PM
CHARLESTON, WV
TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV
