MLK Weekend Brings "The Post," "Paddington II," and "Molly's Game"

Most schools will close Monday for Martin Luther King Day, so cinemas will open a flood of new releases, including some that have been gaining traction at "art" or "specialty" houses throughout the country.

"Shape of Water" recently gained 12 British Film Institute (BFI) , which is the Great Britain version of the Oscars, but it's waiting in the wings for regional viewers.

There's still time to catch "Three Billboards" which everyone who living in a tiny town or mid size city should catch for its superb acting and intellectual balancing process that often faces victims, their families and law enforcement following an unsolved crime.

Last runs (generally Thursday) for Downsizing and Bad Mama's Christmas. Premieres on Thursday evening for Commuter and Paddington 2.

NEW

THE POST

Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post's Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers - and their very freedom - to help bring long-buried truths to light.

PROUD MARY

Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

THE COMMUTER

In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes, for himself and his fellow passengers.

PADDINGTON 2

Following the worldwide hit "Paddington," one of the most successful family films of all time, this much-anticipated sequel finds Paddington (Ben Whishaw) happily settled with the Brown family in London, where he has become a popular member of the local community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.



While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

MOLLY'S GAME

MOLLY'S GAME is the true story of Molly Bloom a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Harry Potter has learned to live with his bullying Uncle Vernon, his callous Aunt Petunia and the constant whining of his greedy, spoiled cousin Dudley. He's even learned to live with sleeping in the cupboard under the stairs. Harry's relatives have just as reluctantly learned to live with the unwelcome presence of their orphaned relation, a constant reminder of Petunia's "wayward" sister and brother-in-law and their mysterious and untimely demise. Even the impending arrival of his 11th birthday offers no excitement for Harry- as usual, there's little chance of cards, presents or any kind of birthday treat. This year, however, is different. On his 11th birthday, Harry learns that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. Invited to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. At Hogwarts, he finds the home and family he has never had.

HUNTINGTON , WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

THE COMMUTER (PG-13)





PADDINGTON 2 (PG)





PROUD MARY (R)





INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY (PG-13)





ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD (R)













FATHER FIGURES (R)





PITCH PERFECT 3 (PG-13)





THE POST (PG-13)





THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)





JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (PG-13)





FERDINAND (PG)









STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (PG-13)





DARKEST HOUR (PG-13)





WONDER (PG)

















THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (R)

Action/Adventure1 hr. 44 min.Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam NeillJaume Collet-SerraAnimation1 hr. 43 min.Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally HawkinsPaul KingSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 29 min.Taraji P. HensonBabak NajafiHorror1 hr. 43 min.Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh StewartAdam RobitelDrama2 hr. 12 min.Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Timothy HuttonRidley Scott (R) Drama2 hr. 20 min.Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael CeraAaron SorkinComedy1 hr. 53 min.Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. SimmonsLawrence SherComedy1 hr. 34 min.Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby RoseTrish SieDrama1 hr. 55 min.Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie CoonSteven SpielbergMusical1 hr. 45 min.Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca FergusonMichael GraceyAction/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen GillanJake KasdanAnimation1 hr. 47 min.John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed DiggsCarlos SaldanhaAction/Adventure2 hr. 33 min.Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar IsaacRian JohnsonDrama2 hr. 5 min.Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen DillaneJoe WrightDrama1 hr. 43 min.Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen WilsonStephen Chbosky (PG-13) Comedy1 hr. 38 min.Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel GibsonSean AndersDrama1 hr. 55 min.Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie CornishMartin McDonagh

CHARLESTON, WV

MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE 12

THE COMMUTER (PG-13)









PADDINGTON 2 (PG)





PROUD MARY (R)





INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY (PG-13)









FATHER FIGURES (R)









PITCH PERFECT 3 (PG-13)





THE POST (PG-13)





THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)





JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (PG-13)









FERDINAND (PG)









STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (PG-13)





DARKEST HOUR (PG-13)

Action/Adventure1 hr. 44 min.Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam NeillJaume Collet-SerraAnimation1 hr. 43 min.Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally HawkinsPaul KingSuspense/Thriller1 hr. 29 min.Taraji P. HensonBabak NajafiHorror1 hr. 43 min.Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh StewartAdam Robitel (R) Drama2 hr. 20 min.Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael CeraAaron SorkinComedy1 hr. 53 min.Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. SimmonsLawrence SherComedy1 hr. 34 min.Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby RoseTrish SieDrama1 hr. 55 min.Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie CoonSteven SpielbergMusical1 hr. 45 min.Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca FergusonMichael GraceyAction/Adventure1 hr. 58 min.Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen GillanJake KasdanAnimation1 hr. 47 min.John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed DiggsCarlos SaldanhaAction/Adventure2 hr. 33 min.Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar IsaacRian JohnsonDrama2 hr. 5 min.Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen DillaneJoe Wright

TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV

MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14

THE COMMUTER (PG-13)









PADDINGTON 2 (PG)





PROUD MARY (R)









INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY (PG-13)









FATHER FIGURES (R)





PITCH PERFECT 3 (PG-13)





THE POST (PG-13)









THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)





JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (PG-13)









FERDINAND (PG)









STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (PG-13)









DARKEST HOUR (PG-13)







