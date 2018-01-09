MLK Weekend Brings "The Post," "Paddington II," and "Molly's Game"

 Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - 11:22 by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Most schools will close Monday for Martin Luther King Day, so cinemas will open a flood of new releases, including some that have been gaining traction at "art" or "specialty" houses throughout the country.

Awards season impacts "what coming" in this region, although Huntington, Charleston and Morgantown benefit from their universities which imply cinematic auters.

"Shape of Water" recently gained 12 British Film Institute (BFI) , which is the Great Britain version of the Oscars, but it's waiting in the wings for regional viewers. 

There's still time to catch "Three Billboards" which everyone who living in a tiny town or mid size city should catch for its superb acting and intellectual balancing process that often faces victims, their families and law enforcement following an unsolved crime. 

Last runs (generally Thursday) for Downsizing and Bad Mama's Christmas.  Premieres on Thursday evening for Commuter and Paddington 2. 

 

NEW

THE POST

Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post's Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers - and their very freedom - to help bring long-buried truths to light.

PROUD MARY

Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

THE COMMUTER

In this action-packed thriller, Liam Neeson plays an insurance salesman, Michael, on his daily commute home, which quickly becomes anything but routine. After being contacted by a mysterious stranger, Michael is forced to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes a deadly plan is unfolding and is unwittingly caught up in a criminal conspiracy. One that carries life and death stakes, for himself and his fellow passengers.

PADDINGTON 2

Following the worldwide hit "Paddington," one of the most successful family films of all time, this much-anticipated sequel finds Paddington (Ben Whishaw) happily settled with the Brown family in London, where he has become a popular member of the local community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. 

While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.

MOLLY'S GAME

MOLLY'S GAME is the true story of Molly Bloom a beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.

 

FLASHBACK CINEMA

Harry Potter has learned to live with his bullying Uncle Vernon, his callous Aunt Petunia and the constant whining of his greedy, spoiled cousin Dudley. He's even learned to live with sleeping in the cupboard under the stairs. Harry's relatives have just as reluctantly learned to live with the unwelcome presence of their orphaned relation, a constant reminder of Petunia's "wayward" sister and brother-in-law and their mysterious and untimely demise. Even the impending arrival of his 11th birthday offers no excitement for Harry- as usual, there's little chance of cards, presents or any kind of birthday treat. This year, however, is different. On his 11th birthday, Harry learns that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. Invited to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. At Hogwarts, he finds the home and family he has never had.

 

HUNTINGTON , WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

 

TRAILER ▶

THE COMMUTER (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill

DIRECTOR
Jaume Collet-Serra

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:00PM4:00PM7:00PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶

PADDINGTON 2 (PG)

Animation 
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins

DIRECTOR
Paul King

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
TRAILER ▶

PROUD MARY (R)

Suspense/Thriller 
1 hr. 29 min.

CAST
Taraji P. Henson

DIRECTOR
Babak Najafi

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:00PM2:45PM5:00PM7:15PM9:45PM
TRAILER ▶

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY (PG-13)

Horror 
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Lin Shaye, Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart

DIRECTOR
Adam Robitel

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:50PM
TRAILER ▶

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD (R)

Drama 
2 hr. 12 min.

CAST
Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams, Christopher Plummer, Timothy Hutton

DIRECTOR
Ridley Scott

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:45PM3:45PM6:40PM9:40PM

(R) Drama 
2 hr. 20 min.

CAST
Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera

DIRECTOR
Aaron Sorkin

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D1:25PM5:05PM8:30PM
TRAILER ▶

FATHER FIGURES (R)

Comedy 
1 hr. 53 min.

CAST
Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, J.K. Simmons

DIRECTOR
Lawrence Sher

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D9:45PM
TRAILER ▶

PITCH PERFECT 3 (PG-13)

Comedy 
1 hr. 34 min.

CAST
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, Ruby Rose

DIRECTOR
Trish Sie

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:15PM2:40PM5:00PM7:20PM9:40PM
TRAILER ▶

THE POST (PG-13)

Drama 
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Alison Brie, Carrie Coon

DIRECTOR
Steven Spielberg

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:30PM3:30PM6:30PM9:15PM
TRAILER ▶

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (PG)

Musical 
1 hr. 45 min.

CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson

DIRECTOR
Michael Gracey

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:00PM
TRAILER ▶

JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 58 min.

CAST
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan

DIRECTOR
Jake Kasdan

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:35PM
TRAILER ▶

FERDINAND (PG)

Animation 
1 hr. 47 min.

CAST
John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs

DIRECTOR
Carlos Saldanha

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:10PM3:10PM6:10PM8:55PM

TRAILER ▶

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
2 hr. 33 min.

CAST
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac

DIRECTOR
Rian Johnson

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:30AM3:00PM6:15PM9:30PM
TRAILER ▶

DARKEST HOUR (PG-13)

Drama 
2 hr. 5 min.

CAST
Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane

DIRECTOR
Joe Wright

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
TRAILER ▶

WONDER (PG)

Drama 
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:35PM3:35PM6:35PM

(PG-13) Comedy 
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D11:50AM2:20PM4:45PM7:15PM9:40PM

TRAILER ▶

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI (R)

Drama 
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

MORE INFORMATION ► 2D12:05PM2:50PM6:55PM9:45PM

 

 

CHARLESTON, WV

TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING, WV

