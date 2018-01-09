CRIME: Two Men Arrested for Counterfeiting at Route 60 Gas Station

Cabell County Sheriff's deputies have made two arrests for counterfeiting and possession of a controlled substance at a gas station in the 3400 block of Route 60 East in Huntington.

WSAZ reported an employee flagged down an officer while the then suspect attempted to pass a counterfeit bill. A search warrant executed on Davis Street in Huntington found nearly $7,000 in counterfeit bills, marijuana, and a firearm.

Cory Smith, 32, from Huntington and Joshua Farmer, 25, of Scott Depot have been incarcerated in the Western Regional Jail.

HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT (printed Jan. 9)

ARRESTS

- Possession of a controlled substance about 3 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue;

- Domestic assault and battery, about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 800 block of 7th Street;

- A series of arrests for maintaining a dwelling for purpose of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment with a firearm, and warrant execution at about 3:05 p.m. in the 1200 block of 28th Street

- Two arrests at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 8 in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue for receiving and transferring stolen vehicle;

- Two warrants executed in the 2000 block of 8th Avenue at about 2:40 a.m.;

INCIDENTS REPORTED

- Malicious/unlawful assault at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of First Street;

- Petit larceny at about 12:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Monroe Avenue;

- Burglary at about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 1300 block of Marcum Terrace.







