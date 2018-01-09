Most read
- Higher education presidents unite to unveil the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia
- Huntington Revenue Up, Expenses Down
- Marshall University makes commitment to be Open to All; President’s commission established to promote diversity, equality and inclusion
- Bates, Vence Re-Elected to Lead Huntington City Council
- W.Va. AG Alerts Consumers to Utility Scam Calls
- Heroin(e) at Top of Hollywood Reporter Best Short Documentary Oscar Predictions
- CRIME: Two Arrested on Multiple B & E and Battery on Officer Charges
- Children’s Chess Club looking for participants
- HPD Continues Recruitment Campaign
- Secretary Warner Announces 2017-2018 Honorary Secretary of State Program Recipients
Marshall’s Distinguished Professor in the Arts to perform Liszt piano sonata
Tuesday, January 9, 2018 - 14:16 Updated 18 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Alpers was the first prize winner of the third International Telekom Beethoven Competition in Bonn, Germany, and laureate of Canada’s Honens International Piano Competition. This young artist – recognized for playing with maturity, youthful energy, versatility and sincerity — has performed at venues such as the Philharmonie Berlin and the Gasteig in Munich. He is artistic advisor to the Ottawa Chamber Music Festival and serves on the faculty of the Barenboim-Said Academy in Berlin.
Alpers' solo recital at Marshall will include a milestone of the classical music repertoire: the piano sonata by 19th-century virtuoso Franz Liszt.
Sponsored by Marshall’s School of Music and College of Arts and Media, the event is free and open to the public.