Most read
- CRIME: Two Men Arrested for Counterfeiting at Route 60 Gas Station
- Marshall University to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 15
- Former Treasurer of Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department pleads guilty for embezzlement
- Secretary Warner Announces 2017-2018 Honorary Secretary of State Program Recipients
- Higher education presidents unite to unveil the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia
- MLK Weekend Brings "The Post," "Paddington II," and "Molly's Game"
- Heroin(e) at Top of Hollywood Reporter Best Short Documentary Oscar Predictions
- Marshall’s Distinguished Professor in the Arts to perform Liszt piano sonata
- Huntington Revenue Up, Expenses Down
- Marshall University makes commitment to be Open to All; President’s commission established to promote diversity, equality and inclusion
Michael B. Stuart sworn in as United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia
President Donald Trump announced Stuart’s nomination on September 8, 2017, and the United States Senate confirmed him on December 20, 2017. Stuart was sworn in by Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston in a private ceremony. There will be a public event at a future date.
“I look forward to partnering with federal, state, and local authorities to ensure that those who bring their poisons to our state or prey upon our citizens are brought to justice,” stated U.S. Attorney Stuart. “I am humbled and honored to serve as United States Attorney, and my office is committed to strengthening the safety of our communities.”
The son and grandson of coal miners, Stuart was born in Philippi before his family moved to Morgantown. He graduated from Morgantown High School, went on to study at West Virginia University, and then earned his J.D. from Boston University.
Prior to taking office as U.S. Attorney, Stuart practiced law as a member in the Charleston office of Steptoe & Johnson. There, he was co-chair of the firm’s corporate services and tax practice group. He focused on corporate law, energy and commercial transactions, securities, and government relations. He counseled a wide variety of clients on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, business development, mergers, dissolutions, financing, and management. Stuart also previously worked at Spilman Thomas & Battle in Charleston, and K&L Gates in Boston. Before practicing law, he worked as an accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Pittsburgh.
Stuart is a proud husband and father to his wife, Katrina, and daughters, Isabella and Audrey.