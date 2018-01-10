Most read
- CRIME: Two Men Arrested for Counterfeiting at Route 60 Gas Station
- Marshall University to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 15
- Former Treasurer of Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department pleads guilty for embezzlement
- Heroin(e) at Top of Hollywood Reporter Best Short Documentary Oscar Predictions
- MLK Weekend Brings "The Post," "Paddington II," and "Molly's Game"
- Secretary Warner Announces 2017-2018 Honorary Secretary of State Program Recipients
- Higher education presidents unite to unveil the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia
- Huntington Revenue Up, Expenses Down
- Marshall University makes commitment to be Open to All; President’s commission established to promote diversity, equality and inclusion
- Children’s Chess Club looking for participants
Former funeral home director sentenced to federal prison for defrauding insurance company
McGuire was the funeral director at Broyles-McGuire Funeral Home in Union in Monroe County. While serving as funeral director, McGuire also sold insurance policies that would pay for clients’ funerals upon their death. On August 31, 2012, McGuire submitted a claim, stating that a client had passed away on August 29, 2012, and that he had provided funeral services at a cost of $3,313.71. McGuire knew that the client was still alive and that he had not provided any funeral services. The insurance company paid McGuire $3,312.71 for the claim. McGuire also admitted that, as a result of his submission of numerous other false claims for clients that had not died, he received more than $50,000.
The West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner Fraud Unit conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Eric Bacaj is in charge of the prosecution. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence.