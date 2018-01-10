Most read
- CRIME: Two Men Arrested for Counterfeiting at Route 60 Gas Station
- Marshall University to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 15
- Former Treasurer of Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department pleads guilty for embezzlement
- Heroin(e) at Top of Hollywood Reporter Best Short Documentary Oscar Predictions
- MLK Weekend Brings "The Post," "Paddington II," and "Molly's Game"
- Secretary Warner Announces 2017-2018 Honorary Secretary of State Program Recipients
- Higher education presidents unite to unveil the Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia
- Huntington Revenue Up, Expenses Down
- Marshall University makes commitment to be Open to All; President’s commission established to promote diversity, equality and inclusion
- Children’s Chess Club looking for participants
CRIME: Three Possession of Controlled Substance Arrests Made by Huntington Police Jan. 9
Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - 14:26 Updated 20 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Two of those arrests occurred about 5:50 p.m. at Norway and Pogue Streets. A third possession arrest took place at about 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue.
A warrant execution occurred at about 6:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Tenth Street.
Among other arrests were for disorderly conduct, child safety seat violation, and domestic assault/battery.
Among the Incidents reported to HPD are:
- Brandishing, unlawful restraint, domestic battery at 2 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Francis Street.
- False pretenses (less than $1,000) Jan. 8 at about 9:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue;
- Auto break in (from Dec. 12 @ about 7 p.m.) located in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue