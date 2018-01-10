CRIME: Three Possession of Controlled Substance Arrests Made by Huntington Police Jan. 9

Huntington Police made three possession of a controlled substance arrests Jan. 9 based on the Jan. 10 , 2018 arrest/incident print out for the media.

UPDATED: The Cabell County Sheriff's Department is now investigating a woman's report of falling and cutting herself at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 as a stabbing. Upon arrival in the 1300 block of Evergreen Court, EMS determined she was a stabbing victim.

Two of those arrests occurred about 5:50 p.m. at Norway and Pogue Streets. A third possession arrest took place at about 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue.

A warrant execution occurred at about 6:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Tenth Street.

Among other arrests were for disorderly conduct, child safety seat violation, and domestic assault/battery.

Among the Incidents reported to HPD are:

- Brandishing, unlawful restraint, domestic battery at 2 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 100 block of Francis Street.

- False pretenses (less than $1,000) Jan. 8 at about 9:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue;

- Auto break in (from Dec. 12 @ about 7 p.m.) located in the 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue